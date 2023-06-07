Artificial Intelligence Chip Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2031

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Growth Survey

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The market study provides an ultimate guide to the current market trends and the key factors that drive the growth of the artificial intelligence chip market. Furthermore, the report highlights an in-depth statistic about the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that have a straight impact on the market. The global artificial intelligence chip market is driven by factors such as the emergence of quantum computing and the rise in the implementation of AI chips in robotics. However, lack of skilled workforce restrains the market growth. Nevertheless, the emergence of autonomous robotics is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the industry in upcoming years. These insights provide the necessary assistance to identify driving factors and develop strategies to achieve long-term success and capitalize on market possibilities.

At the same time, the research focuses on assessing the market extent of four major regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. In short, the market report is exclusively meant to help the readers with a comprehensive valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Segmental analysis:

The research offers insights on the key segments of the global artificial intelligence chip market on the basis of chip type, processing type, technology, application, industry vertical and region. Based on chip type, the market is further divided into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and Others. Based on processing type, the market is categorized into edge and cloud segments.

On the basis of technology, the market is further classified into System on Chip, System in Package, Multi Chip Module, and others segments. In terms of application, the market is further divided into Nature Language Processing, Robotics, Computer Vision, Network Security, and others segments. By industry vertical, the market is divided into Media and Advertising, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, and others segments.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (Canada, Mexico, and the United States), Europe (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America).

The report also discusses major shareholding segments in base year and in forecast period. It also discusses the fastest growing segments throughout the forecast timeframe. The driving factors propelling the growth of those segments are also mentioned in the report.

According to Himanshu Jangra, Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics at Allied Market Research, “The artificial intelligence chip market share is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to the increasing neuromorphic research in an emerging field within the areas of AI hardware which is anticipated to boost the demand for AI chips during the forecast period.”

Competitive Landscape:

The report analyzes these key players in the global artificial intelligence chip market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player. The leading market players in the industry are:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.,

Intel Corporation,

Alphabet Inc.,

Mythic Ltd.,

NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies),

SoftBank Corp.,

MediaTek Inc,

NXP Semiconductors,

Baidu,

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(Xilinx Inc.)

Upcoming trends in the global artificial intelligence chip market:

The research also highlights the upcoming trends in the market to assist stakeholders and market players to improve their product portfolio and R&D activities. The upcoming trends in the artificial intelligence chip market include an increase in demand for smart homes, the development of smart cities, and the emergence of quantum computing.

Investment Research:

The research also outlines upcoming investment prospects in the global artificial intelligence chip market. These minor facts keep stockholders fully informed of the market's present investment opportunities.