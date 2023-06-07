Breezer Ventures Inc., along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Magnum Finest Spirits Inc, reports it’s Corporate Update
All I can say is that I’ve taken more out of alcohol, than alcohol has taken out of me.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Breezer Ventures Inc., along with it’s wholly owned subsidiary, Magnum Finest Spirits Inc., reports Current Status, Non Shell status, and Corporate Update.
(OTC PINK: BRZV) is reporting on the Company’s Current Status, and Non Shell Status, along with a Corporate Update on Breezer’s wholly owned subsidiary, MAGNUM FINEST SPIRITS INC.
On 03/31/2023, Breezer filed its amended Quarterly Report dated 12/31/2022 to clarify its Non Shell status. Breezer also filed an Attorney Letter with respect to Current Information-Legal Opinion Letter dated 04/06/2023 in respect of the above Quarterly Report, clarifying Breezer’s Non Shell status. Breezer filed it’s most recent quarterly report, for the period ended March 31, 2023, on May 15, 2023, maintaining current reporting status.
Breezer is focused on the rollout of its new products, and building its brand, Magnum 1770.
Breezer plans to file with FINRA, for a new name and symbol change, to reflect its focus on MAGNUM FINEST SPIRITS INC., a distilled spirits and marketing company with an exceptional line of products, and a centuries long history of distilling tradition.
Magnum’s management and marketing executives recently attended one of the largest National Industry events, the Bar and Restaurant Expo, held March 18-20, 2023, in Las Vegas , NV. With over 11,000 Buyers, the expo was the largest event in 5 years.
Magnum showcased its premium products, innovative and environmentally conscious functional packaging technology, with its distinctive and memorable labeling.
Freddy Figueroa, Breezer CEO revealed that “Our Magnum 1770 products were enthusiastically received by industry heavyweights, distributors, bar and restaurant/ business owners, and attendees alike! It was rewarding to see that our team’s focus on all the details were paying off, and appreciated, and that our innovations will be a disruptor in the industry.”
Magnum expects in the coming months to be announcing some exciting additions to it’s team, as well as the launch of some new trending products, and efforts to bolster the company’s asset base.
About Breezer Ventures Inc. / Magnum Finest Spirits Inc.
Magnum is a distilled spirits and marketing company offering products with a centuries long history of outstanding quality.
What separates Magnum from the pack is functionally innovative and environmentally conscious packaging, using its distinctive bag in a box (BIB) technology, and innovative billboard style labeling.
Never to be associated with discount or bulk, top shelf Magnum 1770 branded products include an exceptional Bourbon, premium Vodka, an esteemed Gin, as well as trending flavored Spirits.
Magnum 1770 will use the catch phrase:
"250 years of family distilling fine spirits, legally since 2015."
The company plans to expand on it's relationships with the big box wine and liquor stores, warehouse liquor emporiums, traditional liquor stores, VIP and trending restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.
Magnum has offices in Las Vegas NV, and Southern California.
Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that stocks of smaller companies are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.
