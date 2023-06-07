Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL Jr League) Jahi Rawlings, Founder of Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League AEBL basketball summer camp pictures from 2022

"The Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League is in its 11th year and here to stay.” AEBL summer camp is starting soon. The kids are excited to be outside.

Summer camp is a great opportunity for kids to learn independence, build character, create peer to peer relationships and be outside of their normal day-to-day environments.” — Jahi Rawlings, Founder of Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL) is a nonprofit organization that uplifts and empowers the community through basketball and philanthropy. AEBL has grown from a local community basketball league to an Atlanta institution.

Founder, CEO, and Men’s Commissioner, Jahi Rawlings founded started AEBL in 2013. Jahi stated, “with the goal of changing Atlanta Basketball forever. The Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League is in its 11th year and here to stay.” Over the last ten years, AEBL has continued to flourish and grow with some of the most prestigious players in the world. Including the Co-Commissioners of AEBL Women’s League, Portia Benbow and Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville.

The AEBL Summer League runs for 8 weeks, July 1 - Aug 20, with 12 teams and 400+ players that complete and entertain the community all summer long.

Rawling recommends parents send their kids to camp. “It’s a great opportunity for kids to learn independence, build character, create peer to peer relationships and be outside of their normal day-to-day environments.” Jahi says, “The AEBL Youth League camp kids are always excited to see each other. They like being back together for skill development, games and the opportunity and experiences. Also, they are looking forward to the events and activities planned every weekend through the summer.

The Jr. AEBL youth basketball development mission focuses on the fundamentals and skills development in a fun and competitive environment while developing and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow.

AEBL Summer Pro-Am League is a premiere live sports and entertainment, 10 weeklong summer events on Atlanta westside featuring local youth, city legends, professional stars, and celebrities.

The AEBL Women’s Summer Pro-Am League is an opportunity for female basketball players to compete at an elite level against top high school prospects, NCAA Division I and II collegiate athletes, current and past professional WNBA players and International Pros. Featuring talents like 12-yeair WNBA Alumni, Tamera "Ty” Young, McDonald's AU- American, Flaujae Johnson, and overseas phenom and reigning MVP, Dominique Wilson.

The AEBL Pathways Program gives current high school and college students an opportunity to learn hands-on job skills and training to develop them for future careers in Sports and Entertainment Industries: Event Management, Game Operations, Marketing Media, Fan Engagement, Refereeing, and Coaching. The 8-week summer curriculum-based program is hosted by AEBL leadership and supporting partners. Upon completion of the program, interns will receive a certificate of completion, approved course or internship hours to complete graduation and the opportunity and network to secure a paid job, or career.

“The AEBL Summer program,” Jahi Rawlings says, “is regarded as one of the most important annual gatherings for the culture.” Registration is open for the AEBL Summer Program, get more information at AEBLHoops.com.

AEBL - Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League is in its 11th year and here to stay!