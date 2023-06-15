Veterans' Increased Accessibility to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment Through California Recovery Center
California Recovery Center (CRC) announces its specialized track for veterans struggling with addiction and mental health issues.ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- California Recovery Center (CRC), a leading substance use disorder and mental health treatment provider in Roseville, California, is proud to announce its latest track designed to provide specialized care for veterans struggling with addiction and mental health issues. This innovative program recognizes the unique challenges faced by veterans and aims to provide comprehensive, personalized care for long-term recovery. With a focus on evidence-based practices and compassionate care, this program is poised to make a real difference in the lives of those who have served our country.
CRC’s Founder and CEO, Will Mentesh, is confident not only in the program but the staff. With Mental Health Clinical Manager Rayna Hartman’s military background and Community Liaison Lance Carson’s experience as a first responder, veterans will feel safe and heard when they step into CRC’s doors.
Mentesh and Hartman share their insights and expertise on the importance of veteran-centered care and how this program can support veterans as they navigate their journey to wellness.
What is the goal of CRC’s veteran care program?
Will: The goal of California Recovery Center’s veteran care program is to help veterans achieve lasting recovery from co-occurring drug and alcohol addiction and mental health issues. We believe that by addressing the underlying issues that contribute to addiction and mental health concerns, providing evidence-based treatment, and offering ongoing support and aftercare, we can help veterans build the foundation for a healthier, more fulfilling life.
What types of services are offered in this program?
Rayna: Our veteran care program offers a comprehensive range of services, including detoxification, residential inpatient, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient. We also offer a variety of specialized programs and services, including programs for veterans such as dual diagnosis for those with co-occurring substance use disorder and mental or behavioral condition, as well as programs for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Is CRC in-network with TriWest Healthcare Alliance?
Will: CRC is in-network with major insurance carriers, including TriWest Healthcare Alliance, which offers access to quality providers through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network (CCN). As an approved CCN member, we provide high-quality treatment for ex-military personnel with substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions, partnering with TriWest to expand access to care for veterans.
How does CRC’s veteran program address trauma?
Rayna: Trauma can have a significant impact on veterans, often leading to mental health and substance use disorders. CRC provides trauma-focused therapies and other modalities such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy skills, and motivational interviewing. Additionally, we provide education and support to help veterans manage the symptoms of trauma and develop healthy coping strategies. By addressing trauma as a core component of mental health and substance use treatment, we can promote recovery and improve outcomes for veterans.
What can veterans expect from this program and California Recovery Center?
Will: While every veteran or individual’s recovery journey is unique, we have seen many clients achieve lasting recovery and improved mental health outcomes because of our program. Our program is designed to provide individuals with the tools and support they need to build a solid foundation for lasting recovery, including coping skills, relapse prevention strategies, and ongoing support and aftercare.
“California Recovery Center is proud to offer this program for veterans, providing high-quality, evidence-based care and support to help achieve lasting recovery and improved mental health. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our nation's heroes. Thank you for your service and sacrifice, and we look forward to supporting you on your journey to wellness,” adds Will.
About California Recovery Center
California Recovery Center is an accredited healthcare provider that specializes in designing and tailoring comprehensive therapy programs to treat co-occurring substance use disorders and mental health conditions. Our clientele includes working professionals in various industries including law and technology, first responders, and veterans. We accept major insurance carriers including Kaiser, TriWest, Aetna, Beacon, Cigna, and many more.
• Inpatient detox, residential treatment, and outpatient programs
• Personalized and comprehensive treatment plan
• An interdisciplinary team of wellness professionals
• A personal community of sobriety
• Earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®
To know more about California Recovery Center, speak to one of our representatives at (916) 894-8477 or visit calrecoverycenter.com.
Ro-Ann Nosotros
California Recovery Center
+1 916-894-8477
marketing@calrecoverycenter.com
