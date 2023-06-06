Financial Regulator Introduces New Online Dispute Resolution Tools for Saskatchewan Consumers and Businesses

CANADA, June 6 - Released on June 6, 2023

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) has launched innovative online services to help consumers and businesses resolve disputes in less time, at a lower cost, and with a greater success rate.

"As the provincial consumer protection regulator, the FCAA frequently investigates complaints and helps resolve disputes," FCAA Consumer Protection Division Executive Director Denny Huyghebaert said . "To better support both consumers and businesses experiencing a dispute, we have developed this suite of cutting-edge online tools."

The new tools are comprised of a Consumer Rights Pathway and an online dispute resolution platform.

The interactive pathway takes users through a series of questions and answers that will point to applicable legislation, inform them of their rights and responsibilities, and provide information and tools to assist in resolving the dispute.

Disputes that appear to be valid are referred to the online dispute resolution system Resolve My Consumer Disputes, which helps consumers and businesses resolve disputes in a neutral, confidential and secure online environment. It enables the parties to negotiate one-to-one and to involve a facilitator, when necessary. In some cases, an independent third-party mediator may be assigned to assist at no extra cost to the users.

The new online tools, which can be found at fcaa.gov.sk.ca, are available 24/7, allow total flexibility, and don't require time-consuming meetings between the parties. This means less time spent organizing and waiting, and a quicker path from the start of a case to its conclusion.

Consumers and businesses will be able to access Resolve My Consumer Disputes using their Saskatchewan Account.

