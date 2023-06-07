Lykdat Announces Free Access to Its AI-Powered Fashion Image Auto Tagging Solution
Lykdat boosts fashion e-commerce efficiency with free access to its AI-enabled Product Image Auto Tagging solution, revolutionising product discovery.
We aim to bridge the gap between shopper intent and eCommerce conversions. Our Image Auto Tagging solution catalogs fashion products, saving time and money for retailers worldwide.”NETHERLANDS, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lykdat, a technology company specialising in AI solutions for Fashion and e-commerce, has announced free access to its Image Auto Tagging Solution. Aimed at assisting fashion e-commerce businesses, this move reflects Lykdat's commitment to supporting growth and success within the rapidly evolving industry.
— Ifedapo Olarewaju
Lykdat’s Fashion Image Auto Tagging technology (also referred to as Deep Tagging) uses AI to help fashion e-commerce businesses tag their products much faster and better, via an automated image-tagging service, solving the huge cataloguing needs of online fashion retailers. The technology automatically recognises and assigns tags to fashion products based on specific attributes such as colour, pattern, style, fit, and material type. By making use of the Deep Tagging solution, fashion e-commerce businesses can tag their products faster, more accurately, and with greater detail than manual tagging allows, optimising their product offerings for e-commerce search.
"We're excited to offer the Deep Tagging API for free to our customers for up to 500 requests, so that they can experience AI-powered fashion tagging first-hand," says Ifedapo Olarewaju, CTO and Co-founder of Lykdat. "We believe that bridging he gap between shopper intent and e-commerce conversions through enhanced product discovery will greatly help fashion e-commerce businesses succeed. Our Deep Tagging tool has been effective in cataloguing fashion products, saving precious time and money for retailers worldwide."
Based in Amsterdam, Lykdat is a software development company focusing on creating AI-powered solutions for fashion e-commerce businesses. Lykdat offers a suite of services designed to empower businesses to reach their full potential.
By offering its Deep Tagging API for free, Lykdat hopes that more businesses can take advantage of this technology to meet their customers’ needs better and boost their sales.
