Luxury Estate in Coveted NASCAR Enclave Enters Market for $7,000,000

/EIN News/ -- CORNELIUS, N.C., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An extraordinary waterfront property on the shimmering shores of Lake Norman has entered the market for $7 million. Located at 20927 Bethelwood Lane, a highly sought-after street known for spacious lots, the exceptional home was built by renowned Patrick Joseph Distinctive Homes and offers unparalleled luxury and breathtaking sunset views. Notably, racing legends Jeff Gordon and Rusty Wallace have also called this street home. The listing is marketed exclusively by Ben Bowen of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Lake Norman – Cornelius office. The listing details may be viewed here.



Situated on one of the most coveted streets in the area, this remarkable residence boasts five spacious bedrooms and five elegant bathrooms, providing the perfect retreat for discerning homeowners. Upon entering, the abundance of natural light floods the space, accentuating the expansive windows that offer panoramic vistas of the shimmering pool and serene lake beyond. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas, providing an ideal space for entertaining guests while maintaining a strong connection with the outdoors.

The primary bedroom, conveniently located on the main level, offers a private sanctuary for relaxation and tranquility. Unwind while watching the sunset from the rear terrace or the outdoor cabana, which features an outdoor kitchen, bathroom, and pool room, creating the perfect setting for both entertainment and relaxation. The chef's dream kitchen is fully equipped with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, including two dishwashers, ensuring an exceptional culinary experience for even the most discerning chefs.

Built in 2015, this home radiates curb appeal and offers a host of exceptional features. The property showcases a sparkling pool, hot tub, cabana, outdoor bar, fire pit, and pier, providing an idyllic outdoor living experience. Inside, the kitchen features a stunning $10,000 backsplash, coffered ceiling, and state-of-the-art Thermador appliances. The main living area impresses with its 12-foot ceilings, while the primary bathroom exudes luxury with Carrera marble accents. The location of this remarkable property is second to none, with vibrant sunsets over Lake Norman and convenient access to dining and shopping options in the heart of Cornelius.

Quote:

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to own an exquisite waterfront home on Lake Norman in a choice location revered by NASCAR’s finest. With a reputation for creating luxurious and timeless residences, Patrick Joseph Distinctive Homes has become synonymous with excellence in the industry.”

– Ben Bowen, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty



About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257