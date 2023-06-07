FEMA Opens Two More Disaster Recovery Centers in Sinajana and Inalahan

FEMA opens two more Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) for Guam residents who were affected by Typhoon Mawar.

These new FEMA Centers will open on June 7, 2023, and the locations and hours of operation are as follows:

CL Taitano Elementary School 170 Bien Avenida Ave. Sinajana, GU 96910 Hours of operation: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm, seven days a week. Inalahan Mayor’s Office/Community Center 719 San Jose Ave. Inalahan, GU 96917 Hours of operation: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm, seven days a week.

Those affected by the disaster can meet with recovery specialists face-to-face if they need help applying for FEMA assistance. They can also get answers to questions or follow up on their applications. Recovery specialists can also provide information on any rental assistance available or fax any requested documents to a FEMA processing center. They can also scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files.

Specialists at the center can also direct you to operators who can communicate in many languages. The center also offers printed material in multiple languages.

Disaster Recovery Centers are barrier-free and provide equal access to all visitors. If you use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and if you need accommodations to communicate, please notify FEMA staff at the center immediately.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available at the recovery center to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans. These loans are offered to homeowners and renters, business owners and private nonprofits.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation specialists can share home-improvement tips and techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes.

Survivors can also apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The Helpline is open and available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents.

If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security numbers

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Typhoon Mawar. If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

FEMA Accessible Video: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4715. Follow FEMA at https://twitter.com/femaregion9 and at facebook.com/fema.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).