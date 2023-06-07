Disaster Recovery Centers in Cleveland and McClain counties to Close June 10
OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA and the State of Oklahoma Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Cleveland and McClain counties will close permanently June 10. The DRCs assist survivors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred April 19-20. Those centers are located at:
McClain County
Cole Community Center
26887 Main Street
Blanchard, OK 73010
Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Closed permanently June 10.
Cleveland County
12 Corners Baptist Church
15601 E Etowah Road
Noble, OK 73068
Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday through Saturday
Closed permanently June 10.
The DRC in Pottawatomie County will remain open to assist survivors with their recovery.
Pottawatomie County
130 N Louisa Ave.
Shawnee, OK 74801
The operating hours for the center in Pottawatomie County are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday and Monday.
Survivors can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.
No appointments are necessary.
You do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.