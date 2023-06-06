Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B MOE – Eligibility Standard for Special Education – Opened June 5 – Closes July 19

Public School Districts Only

School district eligibility for receipt of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA Part B) funds are contingent upon maintaining fiscal effort from year to year. Districts are to report within this application estimated special education expenditures, receipts, and resident child counts to establish eligibility for the receipt of IDEA Part B funds through the Grant Management system (GMS) during the 2023-2024 year.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B MOE – Eligibility Standard is found in the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab. An activation code, obtained from the District Administrator/Superintendent is required to access the collection.