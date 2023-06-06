Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,405 in the last 365 days.

Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing the Placement of Bonds in the local market

/EIN News/ -- SANTIAGO, Chile, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (NYSE: ITCL; SSE: ITAUCL) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting that on this date, the settlement and placement of Banco Itaú Chile dematerialized and bearer bonds in the local market, charged to the Line of Bonds registered in the Securities Registry of the CMF, under No. N° 3/2022.

The specific conditions of placement were as follows:

- Series “DQ”, Código BITADQ0222, for a total amount of UF 450,000 (Unidades de Fomento) collecting the sum of CLP $ 15,326,842,300 with a maturity date of August 9, 2035, at an average placement rate of 2.83%.

The full Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations – Itaú Chile

+56 (2) 2660-1701 / ir@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


Primary Logo

You just read:

Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing the Placement of Bonds in the local market

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more