Lt. Governor Morales visited flood prone areas, met with leaders in Mora County

SANTA FE – Lt. Governor Morales today toured the Mora County Acequias with New Mexico Department of Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna and met with other leaders in the area to learn more about the fire recovery in the area.

“I was given a first-hand look at the ongoing challenges this county faces as a result of fires in the area by coming today,” said Lt. Governor Howie Morales. “The subsequent floods have made the recovery efforts difficult, but significant progress is being made to prepare the county for the upcoming monsoon season. I want to thank Gov. Lujan Grisham for providing consistent support for Mora County and keeping this community at the forefront of the discussion about the impact fires have in our state.”

The county will receive sandbags in anticipation of upcoming storms through a partnership between the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the Department of Transportation in a statewide effort for flood mitigation. This project is run though EOC.