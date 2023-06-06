Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announces an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:48 pm, a suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26-year-old Tyshay Moore, of Northwest, DC. She has been charged with Assault with Intent to Kill. At the time of her arrest, a handgun was recovered by officers. She was additionally charged with Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.