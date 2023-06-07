Stephen Nalley, Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors accepted into Forbes Business Council
Stephen Nalley, Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors accepted into Forbes Business Council
Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders
Jacksonville, FL (June 6, 2023) Stephen Nalley, Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Stephen was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Stephen Nalley into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Stephen has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Stephen will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Stephen will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"Being accepted into the Forbes Business Council is not just a badge of honor, but a testament to the enduring potential of collaboration and learning in our ever-evolving business world. It's an invitation to a vibrant exchange of ideas, a chance to contribute to and glean from the collective wisdom of seasoned professionals. In this dynamic community, every conversation sows the seeds of innovation and growth, leading us closer to a prosperous and inclusive future for all in the business landscape." Said Stephen Nalley.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
ABOUT BLACK BRIAR ADVISORS
Black Briar Advisors is a full-service real estate investment company that specializes in the acquisition, repositioning and turnaround of distressed hotel & resort assets. Black Briar and its principals have participated in the ownership and asset management of over $2B in distressed real estate assets.
To learn more about Black Briar Advisors, visit www.blackbriarus.com
Stephen Nalley
