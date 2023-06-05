USU Non-Commissioned Officers Trade Stripes for Silver Bars in quest to become military MDs

Students in the USU Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program, or EMDP2, class of 2023 graduated from the program and were commissioned during a ceremony on the USU campus in Bethesda, Maryland, on May 19. USU President Dr. Jonathan Woodson, a retired Army Reserve major general, presided over the event, administering the commissioning oath to the service members while top Service leaders and the USU Board of Regents witnessed the transition.

“This ceremony confirms that you have met and exceeded the expectations of your service leaders whose confidence in your abilities led them to nominate you for this program,” said university president Dr. Jonathan Woodson, who presided over the commissioning ceremony. “It means that you have successfully completed the requirements to take you to the next phase of your careers, that you have demonstrated that you have the skills, commitment and dedication necessary to meet the rigorous challenges of medical school. And it means that you have earned our enduring respect for all that you have accomplished.”

Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Laura Tilley, who is the director of the EMDP2 at USU, said that the program had matriculated 188 students since its inception in 2014, 118 of whom have been accepted to medical school. More than 40 have since completed their medical education and earned their Doctor of Medicine degrees.

Since it was founded, the EMDP2 has offered a select number of promising enlisted service members a two-year pathway to a career as a military doctor. Students attend an intensive 24-month pre-med program, receive mentoring from USU faculty and prepare to take the MCAT – all designed to make them successful in their applications to medical school. While enrolled, those selected for EMDP2 keep their rank, salary, and benefits while attending George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus in northern Virginia. Students must apply to USU for medical school, but may also apply through the military’s Health Professions Scholarship Program to other U.S. medical schools. Most graduates of EMDP2 choose to attend USU.

“The stats of the EMDP2 are impressive,” said Tilley, “but what makes this program absolutely amazing and incredible are the individuals who make up this program as a whole. You have come from all over the world – from Korea, Grenada, Cape Verde, Nepal. You grew up in cities, on farms, and in the countryside. Many of you have overcome significant obstacles to get here. Housing, food, and education weren’t guaranteed. Many of you are the first in your families to graduate from college. Several of you had to obtain your U.S. citizenship by joining the U.S. military. You’ve shown tremendous grit and determination on your non-traditional pathway to medicine. EMDP2 not only opens doors, it creates opportunities which impact generations.”

A poignant moment in the ceremony came when the wife and parents of the late Army Sgt. 1st Class Karl Anker were presented with a shadow box containing the traditional medical student white coat. Anker passed away in September 2021 in a motor vehicle accident. The former Special Forces medic dreamed of becoming a military doctor. In addition, the first SFC Karl Anker Award for leadership was presented to his EMDP2 classmate, Bryan Sundstrom, who was promoted to Air Force second lieutenant during the ceremony.

Tilley reminded the EMDP2 graduates that they should continue to recall their reasons for pursuing this pathway throughout their next four years in medical school.

“As you move through the ranks and continue on this journey, remember your ‘why’,” she said. “Your future classmates, patients and units are fortunate to have you. They’re fortunate to have your experiences, your selfless service, your passion, your leadership and compassion. I’m honored to serve beside you.”