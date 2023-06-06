DEM Invites News Reporters to Observe Wildland Firefighter Training Session June 7 in Chepachet

RHODE ISLAND, June 6 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will open its wildland firefighter training class to allow members of the news media to observe how the next generation of firefighters is learning the strategies, tools, and tactics to suppress uncontrolled wildfires in Rhode Island. The training is an example of how DEM is building capacity for local wildfire response.

The destructive, almost simultaneous wildfires that occurred in West Greenwich and Exeter in April have heightened public awareness of wildfires. In 2022, which was marked by a severe drought, the state experienced more than 80 wildfires. These fires are expected to become more frequent as climate change continues to create warmer, drier conditions, leading to longer and more active fire seasons.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

What: Observing municipal firefighters and DEM employees being trained in specialized techniques to fight wildfires including demonstrations on firing devices, fire line construction, water use, and mop-up.

When: Wednesday, June 7, 10 AM-3 PM

Where: The DEM George Washington Management Area 2185 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI 02814

The course includes in-class teaching and in-field training, which will offer the best action shots. The field is located behind the management area's office building.

Misc. This is an outdoor availability that is contingent on the weather. DEM will notify of any changes due to weather. Please RVSP via Mike Healey, 401-258-0787, or Michael.Healey@dem.ri.gov.

"DEM's Forest Fire Program works closely with Rhode Island fire departments to suppress wildfires," said Principal Forest Ranger and Training Officer Ben Arnold of the DEM Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment. "We rely on municipal fire departments to fight wildfires and fire departments rely on us in the same way. This training will allow us to build the capacity needed to address the increasing wildfire activity we've seen in recent years. The program offers an opportunity to both DEM employees and Rhode Island firefighters who seek wildfire suppression training at the national standard."

Earlier this year, DEM announced a policy of increasing the use of prescribed fires in 2023. Arnold noted that training firefighters is one of the major goals of prescribed fires, so the training course aligns with DEM's forest management strategy. "We strongly believe that more planned, prescribed fires mean fewer unplanned, extreme wildfires," Arnold said.

Description/explanation of terms used in wildland firefighter training:

o Firing devices: Wildland firefighters often use firing operations to control fires by "backfiring" or burning out to consume fuel between a control line and the main body of a fire. Drip torches, fusees, and other items are considered primary firing devices. A drip torch allows the burning fuel to drip onto the vegetation where the firefighter wants it to burn. Essentially, a fusee is a torch used to light fires. Fusees burn phosphorous contained within the body of the device.

o Fire line construction: A fire line is a break in fuel made by cutting, scraping, or digging. It can be done by mechanized equipment such as bulldozers — one of which was used very effectively at the Exeter wildfire in April — but in most wildfires, it is done using hand tools. In building a fire line, all fuels are removed, and the surface is scraped to mineral soil on a strip of a specified size depending on the fuel and slope. It needs to be wide enough to prevent smoldering, burning, or spotting by embers blowing or rolling across the line.

o Water use: Unlike a housefire on an urban or suburban street where firefighters can connect hose to fire hydrants and spray massive amounts of water until the fire is extinguished, water is very much at a premium at a wildfire and a wildland firefighter must know where and how to use each component of their water delivery system. The course will instruct on backpack pumps, hose, nozzles, simple and progressive hose lays, and appliances used for water application.

o Mop-up: For wildland firefighters, mopping up describes the hard, physical labor process of extinguishing or removing burning material near fire lines down to the mineral soil, felling fire-damaged trees, and cooling hot spots to make a fire line less likely to escape or to reduce residual smoke. This is followed up by "cold-trailing" with the back of one's hand along the ground near the fire line to make sure no heat remains.

