National HomeCorp announces construction of 124 affordable new homes in Kansas City, Missouri's Hyde Park neighorhood

National HomeCorp, "America's Affordable Builder" has constructed and sold 124 new affordable homes in Kansas City, Missouri's Hyde Park neighborhood
“Kansas City's (Missouri) mayor encouraged the building of affordable homes in this historic district, and we are proud to contribute to a small part of this major revitalization effort.” ”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA, GA, June 7, 2023 – National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today that 124 new quality-built and affordable homes have been sold at the Hyde Park neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri. The constructed homes were sold to AvenueOne, which is making the homes available to renters. AvenueOne is a Chicago-based rental management company.
Located in the southern section of Kansas City’s metropolitan area, the Hyde Park neighborhood features 124 affordable new homes ranging in price from $230,000 to $250,000. NHC’s Freedom series of homes includes 3-4 bedrooms, 2-2.5 baths, and 1-2 car garages with sizes ranging from 1,200 to 1,600 square feet. Plus, the spacious City series of homes offers up to five bedrooms and three bathrooms but does not include a garage.
These affordable new one and two-story homes feature six distinctive open and interactive floor plans. All homes include eight-foot-high ceilings, granite countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, recessed lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. Hyde Park is located off Michigan Avenue (Highway 71) and E. 39th Street.
“This existing community is situated amongst the gentle hills and woods within the metropolitan area of Kansas City. Kansas City’s mayor encouraged the building of affordable homes in this historic district, and we are proud to contribute to a small part of this major revitalization effort,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder of National HomeCorp.
Located in the heart of Kansas City, Hyde Park is close to downtown, the world-famous Country Club Plaza, museums, shopping and dining, spacious city parks, several universities, libraries, and more. Nicknamed the “City of Fountains” Kansas City shares Missouri’s western border with Kansas. The city’s thriving downtown sits at the confluence of the Kansas and Missouri rivers and offers a wide range of economic opportunities, cultural, shopping, dining, art, and professional sports venues. Surprisingly, the only city in the world that claims more boulevards than Kansas City is Paris.
About National HomeCorp:
National HomeCorp (NHC), “America’s Affordable Builder” is a homebuilder engaged in the design and vertical construction of single family and townhome residences. The Atlanta, GA based company currently operates in Missouri, Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama, and offers mortgage and title services in select markets through its NHC-Title and NHC-Mortgage subsidiaries. To learn more about National HomeCorp, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com
