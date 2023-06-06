Funko, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; June 26, 2023 deadline

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Funko securities between May 6, 2022 and March 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

As per the allegations, the Company is accused of making inaccurate and deceptive statements to the market. Funko supposedly experienced significant delays in implementing its ERP system, which were greater than what was disclosed to investors. Additionally, the Company faced increased expenses and inadequate inventory control at its newly established warehouse due to the delay in the ERP system. The Company's financial performance was negatively affected by its inability to operate a functional distribution system. Considering these circumstances, it is claimed that the Company's public statements were false and significantly misleading throughout the designated class period. Consequently, when the market became aware of the actual situation with Funko, investors incurred financial losses.

