Seattle man found guilty of insurance fraud after CIU investigation

June 1, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Seattle man was found guilty of committing insurance fraud in King County Superior Court after an investigation by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Issa Mohamed, of Seattle, pled guilty on May 8, 2023 to the felony charge of attempted fraudulent insurance claim. He was sentenced to 179 days in jail, with 178 days suspended. He was also ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation, serve 24 months probation, pay $500 in court fees and pay restitution of $4,237.61.

On August 16, 2021, Mohamed purchased an insurance policy with Esurance. The next day, Mohamed filed a claim with Esurance, stating he’d been involved in a hit-and-run collision a day earlier and had sustained significant damage to his 2019 Nissan Altima.

Esurance investigated the claim and found that Mohamed had been involved in a collision on August 15, 2021 — the day before he purchased his policy. Police reports indicated that Mohamed was arrested at the scene of the collision and his vehicle was towed. The company denied Mohamed’s claim — a total of $7,094.81 — and referred it to CIU, as required by state law.

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators.