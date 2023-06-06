Ficohsa Celebrates Opening of First of Many Renovated Public Schools
Honduran Bank Investing US$1 Million in USAID-Led “Alliance for Education”
Today is just the beginning, as we start to see the results of our US$1 million investment in renovating 250 classrooms in 25 schools throughout the country, benefiting 10,500 students and teachers.”TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Juan Carlos Atala, President of the Ficohsa Foundation for Children’s Education, today joined U.S. Ambassador Laura F. Dogu, Minister of Education Daniel Esponda, representatives of USAID, and local students at the inauguration of the first of 25 schools to be renovated under the USAID-led Alliance for Education initiative to support education reform and improvements to school infrastructure in Honduras.
— Ficohsa Group President Camilo Atala
With the help of the Ficohsa Foundation, the Esteban Mendoza School in Tegucigalpa has received a new roof and electrical wiring, all doors and windows have been repaired, the water and sanitation systems have been restored, improved lighting has been installed, and a fresh coat of paint applied throughout. The 854 boys and girls who attend the Esteban Mendoza School, along with 49 teachers, will now be able to learn in refurbished classrooms.
Commenting on the occasion, Ficohsa Group President Camilo Atala said, “The Ficohsa Foundation for Children’s Education has been deeply committed to supporting public education in Honduras for 25 years, helping over 150,000 children in 150 schools. Today is just the beginning of our expanded support, as we start to see the results of our US$1 million investment in renovating 250 classrooms in 25 schools throughout the country, benefiting over 10,500 students and teachers.”
Ficohsa Foundation President, Juan Carlos Atala, said at the event, “Together with USAID, the Honduran Ministry of Education, and the private sector, we have formed a powerful alliance that is working together to make our common goals a reality: to provide children and youths in Honduras with quality, accessible, and equitable education.”
Camilo Atala added, “Ficohsa will continue to participate in projects that promote the well-being of Hondurans. Education is one of our main pillars and I believe that, by working together with partners such as USAID, the Honduran government, and private companies, our impact will be greater and more sustainable.”
The schools selected for renovation will be located near to the kindergarten schools that the Ficohsa Foundation already supports, ensuring that those under-served communities are further strengthened and the children’s high quality education continues after pre-school. The Alliance for Education will address critical infrastructure needs in 12,000 schools.
Grupo Financiero Ficohsa is the leading Honduran financial services group, offering banking, insurance, pensions, brokerage and money exchange. Ficohsa’s innovative online solutions enable customers to carry out their banking at any time or place, expanding financial inclusion across the region. Ficohsa is a member of the United Nations Global Compact.
The Ficohsa Foundation for Children’s Education is committed to supporting underserved communities across Honduras and Central America. Since its establishment 25 years ago, the Foundation has transformed the lives of 150,000 pre-school children, trained over 300 teachers, delivered over 12 million meals, and created 29 technology centers equipped with over 500 computers in 150 schools in Honduras and Central America.
Michelle Zúniga
Ficohsa
+ +504 9703-9726
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn