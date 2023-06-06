Governor Abbott Announces Sweetwater Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

TEXAS, June 6 - June 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of Sweetwater, and the Sweetwater and Nolan County Chamber of Commerce will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Tuesday, June 13.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Sweetwater and Nolan County, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Sweetwater workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Sweetwater will join 42 other Texas communities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend in person or online. To join virtually, visit: bit.ly/TMO_Sweetwater

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Sweetwater

Tuesday, June 13 at 2:00 PM

Sweetwater City Hall

Council Chambers

200 East Fourth Street

Sweetwater, Texas 79556

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/752552436514248/

Questions may be directed to: Kathleen Cox, City of Sweetwater Communications & Media Relations Manager, (325) 236-6313 ext. 1396, kcox@coswtr.org

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities