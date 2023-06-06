Gov. Henry McMaster to Urge General Assembly to Close the Revolving Door

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a State House news conference tomorrow, Tuesday, June 6 at 11:00 AM to urge the General Assembly to close the revolving door by passing enhanced penalties for illegal gun possession and bond reform.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster

WHAT: News conference to discuss enhanced penalties for illegal gun possession and bond reform

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 6 at 11:00 AM

WHERE: South Carolina State House, Governor's Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.