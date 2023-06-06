Governor Shapiro Signs Executive Orders Reestablishing Five Governor’s Advisory Commissions, Establishing New Commission on Next Generation Engagement

Governor Shapiro reestablished the Governor’s Advisory Commissions on African American Affairs, Asian American and Pacific Islander Affairs, Latino Affairs, LGBTQ Affairs, and Women — and established the new Commission on Next Generation Engagement

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro signed executive orders reestablishing five Governor’s Advisory Commissions – including the Commissions on African American Affairs, Asian American and Pacific Islander Affairs, Latino Affairs, LGBTQ Affairs, and Women – and established a new Commission on Next Generation Engagement.

The Governor’s Advisory Commissions make recommendations to the Governor on policies and legislation that impact the Commonwealth and help ensure the communities they represent have a voice in state government. The newly established Commission on Next Generation Engagement recognizes that Pennsylvanians between the ages of 16-26 make unique, diverse, and valuable contributions to Pennsylvania. Governor Shapiro knows that next generation Pennsylvanians make important contributions to the Commonwealth and is committed to ensuring that this generation’s voice is heard in his Administration to address the issues that matter most to them.

“No matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love, or who you pray to – you have a place here in Pennsylvania. These advisory commissions will ensure all Pennsylvania communities have a seat at the table of progress in my Administration,” said Governor Shapiro. “Moriah, Razin, Ruby, Anette, Olga, and Henry are dedicated public servants ready to serve the Commonwealth and ensure that all Pennsylvanians see themselves reflected in state government – and I’m proud to appoint them as we continue working to build a better future for our Commonwealth.”

Each commission will allow for up to 30 members representing diverse backgrounds, careers, regions, and political affiliations. Led by the executive directors, the commissioners bring unique perspectives to their work to ensure that all Pennsylvania communities are represented in the Shapiro Administration and to improve the lives of all Pennsylvanians.

Read more about the executive director of each commission below.

Moriah Hathaway, Commission on Women

Moriah Hathaway has been the executive director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women since July 2020. In this position, Moriah works with the commissioners, stakeholders, and legislators from across the state to advocate for women and girls at the executive level. She previously served as the Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, as well as the Executive Assistant to Governor Wolf’s Regional Directors. She graduated in 2019 from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in political science and serves on the Shippensburg University Alumni Board of Directors. Moriah is from Carmichaels, Pennsylvania in Greene County and currently resides in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with her wife, Bailey, and son, Emerson.

Razin Karu, Commission on Asian American and Pacific Islander Affairs

Razin Karu serves as the Executive Director for the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian American and Pacific Islander Affairs. He was born and raised in India and has been living in the United States since 2013. He received his associate’s degree with honors in history from Bucks County Community College and received his bachelor’s degree in history and political science, with minors in global studies and economics from Temple University. He most recently served as the Executive Director of the Muslim Society of Delaware Valley where he directed all programs and activities for the Muslim Youth Center of Philadelphia and the Islamic Cultural Center of Willow Grove and led the organization’s strategic planning. Prior to that, Razin served as the outreach coordinator at ICNA Relief PA where he worked on programs focusing on a diverse set of community needs, including refugee services, hunger prevention, disaster relief, educational empowerment and more. Razin serves as a member of the Bucks County New Americans Advisory Commission and is an active member of the Indian community in Bensalem.

Ruby Mundok, Commission on Next Generation Engagement

Ruby Mundok serves as the Executive Director of Governor Shapiro’s Advisory Commission on Next Generation Engagement. After volunteering as a chapter lead with Students for Shapiro during the 2022 election, she understands the importance of youth engagement in government first-hand. Prior to this role, Ruby served on Governor Shapiro’s Inaugural Committee and was an intern in the Digital Strategy Office of the Governor. In addition to her work within the Shapiro Administration, she is currently completing her bachelor’s degree in media arts production with a minor in Political and Governmental Affairs at Millersville University. Ruby was born and raised and currently resides in Lancaster, PA.

Anette Nance, Commission on African American Affairs

Anette Nance is a community-engaged leader, decorated veteran, and master’s-level social worker. Now residing in Pittsburgh, she is from Auburn, GA and of Haitian descent. Anette served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years, including an Operation Enduring Freedom deployment, and holds a master’s degree in social work with a focus on community organization and social action and a certificate in Human Services Management from the University of Pittsburgh. Her advocacy work within the veteran space has earned her recognition at local, regional, and national levels, including being a finalist for the 2020 Student Veteran of the Year award. Anette actively serves on nonprofit boards and served as Commissioner on Governor Wolf’s Commission on African American Affairs. Her contributions to the Pittsburgh region have been widely celebrated, with honors such as Pittsburgh Magazine and PUMP’s 40 Under 40 award and the Rising Star Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Pittsburgh School of Social Work. Beyond her professional pursuits, she is a woman of faith, a wife, and a devoted mother of two.

Olga Negrón, Commission on Latino Affairs

Olga Negrón was the first elected Latino Councilwoman in the City of Bethlehem, and when elected, she was the only woman of color in City Council. She is no stranger to community organizations and to the people of Pennsylvania from decades in public service on numerous boards, commissions, and committees, including the Pennsylvania Crime & Delinquency Commission’s Crime Prevention & Community Revitalization Advisory Council, appointed by former Governor Edward G. Rendell; member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Public Library, appointed by Governor Tom Wolf; and Vice-Chair of the Pennsylvania Latino Convention. Olga has worked as a community organizer and executive director for several non-profit organizations, Neighborhood Coordinator for the City of Allentown, and as the Legislative Assistant for a State Representative. Olga is happily married to Magisterial District Judge Nicholas E. Englesson.

Henry Sias, Commission on LGBTQ Affairs

Henry Sias is Governor Shapiro’s Executive Director of the Commission on LGBTQ Affairs. A civil rights lawyer in Philadelphia for over a decade, Henry co-founded a nonprofit that has provided thousands of free expungements for low-income Philadelphians. He began working on pro-bono projects benefiting the LGBTQ community during his first semester of law school, when he assisted professors working on a brief in Lawrence v. Texas. Henry has been working on projects to advance that cause ever since, from decriminalizing LGBTQ relationships to promoting marriage equality and fighting discrimination. An out transgender man, Henry brings his decades of experience to the cause of transgender equality, fighting to protect children from bullying and workplaces from discrimination while maintaining and expanding freedom and security for the entire LGBTQ community. Henry graduated from Western Michigan University in 1998 and Yale Law School in 2005 and is an active member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Read the full Executive Orders below.

