Registration for Maine’s 2023 Statewide Early Childhood Education Conference is open!  

This year’s Statewide Early Childhood Education Conference has an incredible lineup of keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities planned for October 27 & 28 in Portland.  Keynote speakers will be Denisha Jones, Executive Director of Defending the Early Years, and Angela Hanscom, author and founder of TimberNook. 

How to Register:  

  • Step 1: Go to maineaeyc.org/conference 
  • Step 2: Click the BIG PINK BUTTON at the top of the page that says “REGISTER” 
  • STEP 3: Follow the directions on the registration page 

Each guest must register separately and will need to have a credit/debit card number to put into the form. Administrators will only be able to register their staff one at a time, and they must have their staff’s personal contact information (i.e. home address, home email, home phone, etc.). Alternatively, administrators can email the registration form to their employees and have them each register separately. Participants will select breakout sessions for the conference at a later date.  

If you would like to book a room to stay at the Holiday Inn where the conference is being held, click on this link. When you input the conference dates at the link, you will automatically be given the room discount for conference attendees.  

If you have any questions about the conference or registration, please contact MaineAEYC at conference@maineaeyc.org 

