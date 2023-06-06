31st circuit commission seeks applicants for Greenwade associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County





6 June 2023





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for associate circuit judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County) to fill the vacancy created by the June 2, 2023, appointment of the Honorable Kaiti Greenwade to the position of circuit judge.





Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that an associate circuit judge be a citizen of the United States, be a resident of Missouri for one year next preceding selection, be a qualified Missouri voter, be not less than 25 years of age, be licensed to practice law in Missouri, and be a resident of Greene County. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at 31stJudComm AssociateCircuitVacancies@courts.mo.gov









Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Interested persons may download the application materials and instructions below.









The commission will select and notify applicants to be interviewed. The commission plans to meet July 20 and/or July 21, 2023, to interview applicants and may select a panel of three nominees for the Greenwade vacancy for the governor’s consideration on that date. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.





Current members of the commission are Jack A. L. Goodman, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Deborah K. Dodge and Kurt J. Larson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred G. McQueary.









Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811



