31st circuit commission seeks applicants for Cordonnier circuit judge vacancy in Greene County





6 June 2023





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for circuit judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County) to fill the impending vacancy that will be created by the July 4, 2023, retirement of the Honorable Michael J. Cordonnier. As previously explained , applications of individuals who applied for the recent Jones circuit judge vacancy will be considered for the Cordonnier vacancy, and those individuals will not be re-interviewed.





Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a circuit judge be a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, be a qualified Missouri voter for at least three years next preceding selection, be not less than 30 years of age, be licensed to practice law in Missouri, and be a resident of the 31st circuit for at least one year. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at 31stJudComm CircuitVacancies@courts.mo.gov









For those who did not apply for the Jones vacancy, new applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Interested persons may download the application materials and instructions below.









The commission will select and notify applicants to be interviewed. The commission plans to meet July 20 and/or July 21, 2023, to interview new applicants and may select a panel of three nominees for the Cordonnier vacancy for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.





After the governor makes his appointment to fill the Cordonnier vacancy, the commission expects to reopen the application process briefly for any additional individuals who wish to be considered for any additional circuit judge vacancies announced before June 30, 2023. The commission anticipates it will interview only new applicants; it does not plan to re-interview those who interviewed for the Jones or Cordonnier vacancies. The commission then will meet to31st circu select – from all three applicant pools – the three nominees for the subsequent vacancy. The commission expects to announce the specific timeline for the reopened subsequent vacancy in due course after the governor has made his selection for the Cordonnier vacancy. This process will be repeated for any additional circuit judge vacancies that may be announced before June 30, 2023, with all applications received and interviews conducted for the Jones and Cordonnier vacancies remaining in active consideration unless any such application is withdrawn. To the extent possible, the commission plans to address vacancies in the order the vacancies will occur.





Current members of the commission are Jack A. L. Goodman, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Deborah K. Dodge and Kurt J. Larson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred G. McQueary.









Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811



