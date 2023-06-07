Submit Release
Hunt Executive Search Recognized in Forbes' list of America's Top Executive Search Firms for Fifth Consecutive Year

Our team works hard to bring the passion, grit, perseverance, and ingenuity to make great things happen for the clients, executives, and industries we serve.”
— Heather Whaley
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunt Executive Search announced it was recently recognized in Forbes’ list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for the fifth consecutive year.

"To again be acknowledged by our peers, clients, and Forbes is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in executive search. Our team works hard to bring the passion, grit, perseverance, and ingenuity to make great things happen for the clients, executives, and industries we serve," said Heather Whaley, Hunt Executive Search Partner.

"The fact that our team earned this recognition five times in five years—before, during, and after a global pandemic that disrupted all industries—highlights our team's exceptional competence, cultural sensitivity, and our consistent capacity to exceed client expectations in the intensely competitive executive search market," she added.

While large search firms tend to draw most of the media attention, they only represent a fraction of the executive placements in the industry. The inclusion of boutique firms like Hunt Executive Search in Forbes’ rankings is a testament to the growing demand for those who successfully differentiate themselves.

For over 25 years, Hunt Executive Search has cultivated enduring relationships with C-suite and executive leaders in Private Equity, small to mid-cap, and multinational organizations. Their differentiating strategies include industry engagement, participating as experts on event panels and presentations, advising clients on leadership and succession modeling, and coaching and mentoring clients' future leaders well beyond search completion. Through these actions, Hunt Executive Search positions itself as a true partner to the organizations it serves.

As Hunt Executive Search celebrates this achievement, it reaffirms its commitment to providing clients with exceptional service, unrivaled results, greater access to executive talent, and to serving as a partner in their clients' continued growth and success.

For more information about Hunt Executive Search and its executive search services, please visit www.huntsearch.com.

For the full list of America's Top Executive Search Firms by Forbes, please visit www.forbes.com/lists/best-executive-recruiting-firms.

Heather Whaley, Partner
Hunt Executive Search
press@huntsearch.com
