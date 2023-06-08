Anthem and C.H. Mason Health Clinic Join Forces to Prioritize Maternal Health in Milwaukee for the M.O.M.S Tour

Logo for The MOMS Tour

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and C.H. Mason Health Clinic Join Forces to Prioritize Maternal Health in Milwaukee for the M.O.M.S Tour

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and & C.H. Mason Health Clinic have partnered with the Maternal Outcomes Matter Showers (M.O.M.S) Tour to address the pressing issue of maternal health in Milwaukee. The collaborative effort aims to provide free blood pressure screenings to pregnant moms and families, ensuring early detection and prevention of high blood pressure-related complications during pregnancy.

Maternal health is a critical concern that requires attention and action, particularly in underserved communities where access to quality healthcare services may be limited. Recognizing this, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, C.H. Mason Health Clinic, and the M.O.M.S Tour have joined forces to bring accessible healthcare resources directly to pregnant moms and families in Milwaukee.

High blood pressure is one of the most common conditions experienced during pregnancy and can significantly impact both the mother and the baby. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, racial and ethnic disparities of hypertensive disorders in pregnancy (HDP) among hospital deliveries are stark, affecting more than 1 in 5 delivery hospitalizations of Black women and about 1 in 6 delivery hospitalizations of American Indian and Alaska Native women. By offering free blood pressure screenings, the organizations aim to identify early warning signs, provide necessary interventions, and offer education on managing blood pressure to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

"We believe that every expectant mother deserves access to comprehensive healthcare services and resources," said LaToyia Dennis, Co-Director of The M.O.M.S Tour. "These local community resources coming on as partners help us to work collaboratively to bridge the gap and prioritize maternal health in Milwaukee. By offering free blood pressure screenings, we hope to empower pregnant moms and families with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their health."

The M.O.M.S Tour invites the local community to participate in the upcoming Community Baby Shower on Sunday, June 11, at the Holy Redeemer COGIC, located at 3500 West Mother Daniels Way, from 3 PM to 6 PM. Expectant moms and families with children aged 3 and under are urged to register for this life-transforming event. We aim to support between 300 and 500 families in Milwaukee, ensuring they receive the resources they deserve. The tour also offers up to 20 free Doula Certifications for individuals interested in completing the training.

To secure your spot at this exciting community event, we implore moms, dads, and caregivers of children under the age of 3 to register early. Visit themomstour.info to register and learn more about the M.O.M.S Tour.

For more information about the partnership or to find upcoming screening events, please visit themomstour.info or contact themomstour@gmail.com.



