CELLF BIO Achieves Milestone With First In Human Implantation of BioSphincter™

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CELLF BIO achieved a major milestone with the world's first human implantation of BioSphincter™, an autologous bioengineered sphincter made of smooth muscle and differentiated neural stem cells. The Phase 1 clinical trial is being conducted to treat patients with fecal incontinence (FI), a condition that affects millions of people worldwide. The implantation surgery was performed by Dr. Jaime Bohl, chief of colon and rectal surgery at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Virginia.

"We are very pleased with the progress of the clinical trial thus far," said CELLF BIO CEO Dr. Khalil N. Bitar, PhD, AGAF. "The implantation was successfully completed and the patient is doing well. This is a major step forward in the development of BioSphincter™ as a potential treatment for FI."

FI is a debilitating condition that can cause great embarrassment and social isolation. Current treatments for FI are often ineffective and can have serious side effects. BioSphincter™ offers a potential solution for FI sufferers who have not responded to other treatments.

The BioSphincter™ is made from the patient's own cells, which are harvested from intestinal biopsies and then cultured in the laboratory. Once the cells are ready, they are bioengineered into rings and implanted into the patient's anal sphincter, where they will begin to function as a normal internal Anal Sphincter.

The clinical trial is expected to continue for several more months, and CELLF BIO is hopeful that BioSphincter will ultimately be approved for use in patients with FI in the future.



"If successful, BioSphincter could provide a much-needed treatment option for patients with FI," said Dr. Bitar. "We are committed to continuing the development of this potentially life-changing therapy."

The BioSphincter™ clinical trial is currently funded by a grant from NIH and the company is looking to raise capital to support next steps in commercialization.

BIO 2023

CELLF BIO has been selected to present for the NIH booth at the BIO International Convention June 6th, 2023. The Company will hold one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to introduce CELLF BIO and explore potential opportunities of investment, licensing deals, and co-development for the Company's main pipeline assets.

About CELLF BIO

CELLF BIO is a biomedical technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of bioengineered sphincters using autologous progenitor cells. Its vision is to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from fecal incontinence, gastroesophageal reflux disorder, and other neuro-gastroenterological disorders. CELLF BIO's in-house production is located at the VA Bio + Tech Park in Richmond, VA. CELLF BIO has been awarded a grant from the NIH for this clinical trial.

To learn more about CELLF BIO, visit: http://www.cellfbio.com/ or visit us on LinkedIn

The clinical trial is supported by NIDDK of the National Institutes of Health under award number R44DK105593. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

For Investment opportunities, licensing deals, joint venture, co-development, and collaboration in research or antibody discovery inquiries, please contact: CELLF BIO Rayana Marker, MSE, MBA Chief Operating Officer, CELLF BIO Rayana.Marker@cellfbio.com Media contact: info@cellfbio.com