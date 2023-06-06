Catholic University’s Light the Way Campaign Raises More Than $500 Million, Pope Francis Offers Congratulations

Multiyear fundraising campaign supports new buildings, scholarships, endowed professorships, and other critical needs

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D. C., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catholic University of America has raised a half billion dollars for student success, faculty excellence, and building a better academic environment, with Pope Francis saying the historic fundraising effort will help the University “continue to be a light within society.”

At a June 5 event celebrating the achievements of Light the Way: The Campaign for Catholic University, a grand total of $518,543,595 in gifts were made by 28,654 unique donors over the last eight years.

In honor of the occasion, Pope Francis sent a note of congratulations to the University, read by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio . The Holy Father said:

“Thanks to such generosity, students, faculty and staff, both present and future, will be enabled to join together in advancing the truth and joy of the Gospel, promoting a culture of encounter and fostering the authentic and integral growth of the human family through scholarly research, teaching and open and fraternal dialogue.”

Pope Francis added that the gifts received support the University’s ability to “maintain its strong Catholic identity and continue to be a light within society, offering the beauty of the Christian message to a world athirst for hope and new life.”

The campaign’s co-chairs, Enrique Segura and Joe Carlini – along with University President Peter K. Kilpatrick and Board of Trustees Chairman Victor Smith, announced the total before a standing-room-only audience as students flipped over signs showing each of the numbers.

President Kilpatrick said that the contributions made to the campaign will have a generational impact on students and the University community. From the construction of new buildings to scholarships, the campaign has lifted the stature and reputation of the University.

“Our campaign was about people and promise; about changing lives through education and opportunity,” he said. “Every gift mattered in the lives of our young people and our University.”

He also noted several special gifts including those from Board of Trustees members, Tim and Steph Busch, Bill and Joanne Conway, and various Catholic dioceses around the country that contributed to the campaign through the national collection for the University.

As a result of the campaign, the University has increased by 17 the number of endowed professorships for a total of 29. Many other faculty positions were also created as a result of the campaign. Thirteen new academic programs, centers, or institutes were created. The campaign also resulted in two new schools for the University – The Busch School of Business and the Conway School of Nursing.

One of the most impactful elements of the campaign was the contributions that helped increase enrollment through hundreds of added scholarships. Almost 23% of the total raised, $118 million, supported undergraduate and graduate student tuition awards, making a Catholic University education accessible to more students.

In remarks announcing the total amount of scholarship money raised, Kendra Dunn, a 2020 graduate of the Conway School of Nursing, said that the full scholarship she received was life-changing.

“My years at Catholic were the best four years of my life. I received an education beyond my wildest dreams from professors who impacted my life far beyond the classroom,” Dunn said.

The University’s physical campus has been improved through the renovation of Maloney Hall, the University’s former Chemistry building, into the home of the Tim and Steph Busch School of Business; the new Carlini Field where the men’s and women’s lacrosse, soccer, and field hockey teams play; a brand-new dining commons, Garvey Hall, named for immediate past University president John Garvey and his wife, Jeanne; and a new nursing and sciences building that will be the home to the Conway School of Nursing. Other renovations and updates have been made to many labs on campus, as well as to other athletic facilities, including the addition of lights to the University's baseball diamond, allowing for night games and practices.

This campaign marked a historic milestone for Catholic University, as it was the first of its kind undertaken in the University’s 136-year history. Originally slated to close in April 2022, the campaign was extended for an additional year and the goal was increased to $500 million when the initial target of $400 million was reached six months ahead of schedule.

About: The Catholic University of America is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, the University comprises 12 schools and more than 30 research facilities and is home to approximately 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

