American Addiction Centers’ Online Talk Show Wins Telly Award a Second Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Addiction Talk Live,” a groundbreaking online talk show hosted by American Addiction Centers (AAC), has won a 2023 Telly Award for unscripted web series. The Telly awards recognize excellence in video and television across all screens and is one of the most prestigious honors in the industry. This year's recognition for the show comes in the silver category, a step up from the bronze category the show was awarded last year in its first season. The series features real people in recovery, including celebrities, sharing their stories of addiction, treatment, and recovery in a candid and unscripted format.

To learn more about the show or watch past episodes, visit www.theaddictiontalk.com. The show airs bi-monthly on AAC’s Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition for the second year in a row,” said Joy Sutton, director of corporate communications for AAC and the show’s executive producer and host. “It's a testament to the power of these stories and the impact they can have on people's lives. The show has helped to raise awareness about addiction and reduce the stigma surrounding it, and has inspired viewers to seek help for themselves or their loved ones ”

Telly winners are selected annually by a panel of industry experts who evaluate entries based on excellence in storytelling, creativity, and technical execution. “Addiction Talk Live” launched in January of 2021 and currently boasts 39 episodes. Many of the show's interviews have been featured in several notable publications, including People, US Weekly, Yahoo Entertainment, Insider, Showbiz Cheatsheet and E! News, to name a few.

“The show is an important part of our mission to educate and inform the public about addiction and recovery,” said Melanie Haber, senior VP of Brand and Communications. “We are grateful for this recognition and will continue to produce high-quality content that helps those affected by addiction and to provide a platform for these brave individuals to share their journeys.”

