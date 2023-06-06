Nasdaq Chair & CEO Adena Friedman to Present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm .

Who:

Adena Friedman, Chair & CEO, Nasdaq What:

Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference When:

Thursday, June 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET Where:

Ms. Friedman’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm .



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Nick Eghtessad

+1.929.996.8894

Nick.Eghtessad@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

+1.212.401.8737

Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-