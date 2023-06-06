Submit Release
Armstrong World Industries to Attend the 2023 Deutsche Bank Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, announced today that President & Chief Executive Officer Vic Grizzle and SVP & Chief Financial Officer Chris Calzaretta will be attending the 2023 Deutsche Bank Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 7.

In anticipation of the conference, Armstrong has published an updated Investor Presentation which can be found in the Events & Presentations section of its Investor Relations website at www.armstrongworldindustries.com/en-us/investors.

About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.2 billion in revenue in 2022, AWI has approximately 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. 

Investors & Media: Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354


