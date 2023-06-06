June 6, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Secures Conviction for Loudoun Priest

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Secures Conviction for Loudoun Priest ﻿

~Loudon County Circuit Court Sentences Former Catholic Priest to 8 Years for 1985 Sexual Abuse, Additional Penalties and Conditions Imposed~

Richmond, VA -- Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that Scott Asalone, a former priest of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, Va., was sentenced by a Loudon County Circuit Court Judge to a eight-year prison term for carnal knowledge of a 14 year-old child.

The sexual abuse occurred in 1985 when Asalone, now 66, was 29 and the victim was 14. In addition to the sentence handed down by the Court, Asalone is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and to have no contact with the victim.

“Today’s sentencing brings long, overdue justice to the brave victim who came forward and told their story. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute child offenders and I encourage anyone who has been a victim of clergy abuse to contact the Virginia State Police or local law enforcement. I’d also like to commend the Virginia State Police and my Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section for their outstanding work on this case,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Asalone, of Asbury Park, NJ, was indicted by a multi-jurisdiction grand jury in March 2020, arrested in New Jersey on March 14, 2020, extradited to Virginia, and remained on bond pending trial. On December 12, 2022, Asalone entered a plea of guilty under the Alford rule in Loudon County Circuit Court to felony carnal knowledge of a minor between 13 and 15 years of age. Asolone was removed from public duties in 1993 and dismissed from the Order of Capuchin Friars in 2007.

Chief Prosecutor Phillip Figura and Assistant Attorney General Alyson Yates of the Office of Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section prosecuted the case for the Commonwealth.

