Kauaʻi Drug Court Celebrates Graduates

Front, left: Chief Judge Randal G.B. Valenciano; Mia Ako on behalf of U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda; Dana Hazelton on behalf of Gov. Josh Green; Kauaʻi County Council member Felicia Cowden; Kaipoʻi Pa; Rep. Dee Morikawa; David Bynum; Christian Rapozo; Clarence Ariola (Kaua`i Veteran’s Court); Mikayla Nakamura; Mikela Brown; and Sharon Farr. Back, left: Deputy Chief Judge Michael K Soong, Kauaʻi County Council member Addison Bulosan, First Deputy, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney Keola Siu, Judge Gregory H. Meyers, Kauaʻi County Council member Bernard Carvalho, and Kauaʻi County Council Chair and President of the Friends of the Kauaʻi Drug Court and Veterans Court mentor Melvin Rapozo.

There were many proud individuals in Deputy Chief Judge Michael K. Soong’s courtroom on May 22 as Kauaʻi Drug Court celebrated six graduates who were members of its 41st graduating class. In addition, Veterans Court held its sixth graduation ceremony with one graduate.

Not only were the grads themselves enjoying this memorable occasion, but so were of their families, friends, and elected officials. In attendance were Rep. Dee Morikawa, Kauaʻi County Council members, and representatives of Gov. Joshua B. Green, Sen. Ronald Kouchi, U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Off-island treatment providers and other guests joined the ceremony Zoom.

Since its inception in 2003, the Kauaʻi Drug Court has graduated 277 adult clients. Veterans Court was established in 2017 and has graduated seven. Each graduate entered the respective treatment court with felony offenses and has addressed substance addiction, paid court-ordered fines and fees in full, and re-entered society in a postive manner.