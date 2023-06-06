Join us this weekend! Kick off summer in Iowa State Parks, June 9-11

DES MOINES ⎯ Several state parks and forests will be hosting family-friendly programming and activities as part of Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) new Summer Kick-Off event, June 9-11.

“Summer Kick-Off is our way of showing appreciation for our visitors with activities the entire family can enjoy,” said Sherry Arntzen, chief of Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau for the Iowa DNR.

Planned events include hikes, nature programs, fireside chats, kayaking clinics and more. A list of parks and their programs, activity sheets and ideas for ways to explore parks is available online at www.iowadnr.gov/kickoffsummer.

Before your visit, be sure to download the 2023 State Park Passport for a chance to explore hidden gems and earn prizes. Learn more at www.iowadnr.gov/parkspassport