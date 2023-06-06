PWB Now Accepting Broadband Loan Applications
Eligible applicants
- Local governments
- Tribes
- Nonprofit organizations
- Cooperative associations
- Multiparty entities
- Limited liability corporations (LLCs), incorporated businesses and partnerships
Important dates
- Pre-applications are due by 11:59 p.m. PT, July 18, 2023.
- A 30-day objection period will follow, and final applications are due October 4, 2023.
- The PWB may award funds to projects passing threshold ratings based on a competitive ranking process. The Board anticipates awarding funds at its December 2023 meeting.
Visit the Public Works Board broadband financing webpage for more information.
Go to ZoomGrants online application.
The PWB encourages participation in an optional application workshop. No registration is required and attendance is NOT required to submit an application for funding,
Workshops will be recorded and posted later on pwb.wa.gov.
Contacts
Sheila Richardson, Broadband Programs Director, 564-999-1927
Karin Berkholtz, Public Works Board Executive Director, 360-688-0313