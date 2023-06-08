Earnest Homes Launches New Property Management Company to Support Landlords and Tenants in Los Angeles
The company’s mission is to make the real estate management process a seamless experience for all stakeholders.
We are trying to bridge that gap in LA with better services and technology by serving all parties involved”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Sasomsup, President of A & K Real Estate Management Inc, is pleased to announce the re-branding of PMI Golden State to Earnest Homes, its brand-new property management company in Los Angeles designed to support landlords and tenants in navigating the complex real estate management process.
— Jesse Sasomsup
Located in sunny Los Angeles, Earnest Homes is a full-service property management and brokerage company whose services include tenant placement, lease renewals, inspections, rent collection, selling, and buying. Since 2016, the company has been managing properties, under the legal entity A & K Real Estate Management Inc, and is expanding to nearby neighborhoods.
“It’s important to note that, tenants are paying more than 28.47% of their income toward rent and 45% of the population are renters in Califonia,” Sasomsup continues. This means there are opportunities for us to help our tenants purchase a home one day with our incentive model. “We are trying to bridge that gap in LA with better services and technology by serving all parties involved,” he concludes. “With Earnest Homes, the tenants can get access to homeownership with up to 2% of the rent will go toward closing costs and, in return, our tenants stay at our properties longer. This is also beneficial to landlords in LA because one of the highest expenses associated with being an investor is costs related to vacancy and turnover rates. Earnest Homes will also refund up to 1 year’s worth of management fees back to the landlord when they sell with us.”
While there are many property management companies already in Los Angeles, what truly sets Earnest Homes apart from the competition is its 360-degree photo inspections that provide peace of mind to clients, as well as the fact the company doesn’t charge an early termination fee for its professional management services.
“We couldn’t be prouder to announce the grand opening of our new company in the heart of Los Angeles and bring a fresh approach to rental property management,” says the founder of Earnest Homes, Jesse Sasomsup. “This momentous occasion is due in part to our exceptional base of previous clients who have shown their trust in us – helping us to obtain a whopping $450 million of rentals under our umbrella. Our team will continue working towards creating real value for our new clients in Los Angeles and solving problems in the property management space.”
Earnest Homes said this new channel that will be released in the following few months is aimed at helping real estate agents obtain more deals through their ecosystem.
For more information about Earnest Homes, please visit www.TheEarnestHomes.com.
About Earnest Homes
A & K Real Estate Management Inc is the legal entity of Earnest Homes and is a leading expert in the property management industry and, since 2019, has been awarded as one of the best property management companies in Los Angeles by Expertise.com and Propertymanagement.com for three years in a row.
Since its inception, the company has been receiving glowing reviews from both tenants and landlords on how responsive the team is by returning emails and calls in a timely manner.
Earnest Homes is poised to bring its ecosystem to Irvine and its surrounding neighborhoods.
Jesse Sasomsup
Earnest Homes
+1 323-473-9399
