Wrong Turn onto the Rainbow Bridge Lands Driver in Jail After CBP Officers Discover the Vehicle Was Stolen

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Entry seized a stolen vehicle that was encountered at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a 2022 Honda HRV passenger vehicle being returned by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) along with a 24-year-old female United States citizen. The driver of the vehicle made a wrong turn and ended up at the Canadian border where CBSA refused her entry. CBP officers escorted the driver and vehicle to the secondary inspection area to further examination.

Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, New York.

During the secondary examination, the vehicle identification number (VIN) revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Buffalo Airport. Record checks on the driver of the vehicle revealed National Crime Information Center (NCIC) data indicating an active warrant out of Broome County Sheriff’s Office for Larceny – Grand Larceny 3. Due to the year, make and model of the vehicle it was determined that the vehicle’s estimated value was $29,000.

“Our close relationships with other law enforcement agencies plays a key role in our ability to help prevent criminal activity at the border”, said Acting Area Port Director Dawn Caltagirone. “Our officers do a tremendous job to help keep our communities safe.”

After processing by CBP officers, the driver and vehicle were turned over to the New York State Police.

