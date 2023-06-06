CBP officers pursue justice at the Tecate Port of Entry: Man apprehended with outstanding homicide warrant

TECATE, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Tecate Port of Entry apprehended a male fugitive with an outstanding felony homicide warrant.

On Sunday, at approximately 10:45 a.m., CBP officers at the Tecate Port of Entry encountered a 53-year-old female driving a 2021 sedan, applying for admission into the United States. The driver was accompanied by a 26-year-old male, all of whom presented valid travel documents. A CBP officer ran the traveler’s name through law enforcement databases and discovered that the 26-year-old male had an active warrant.

The individual was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active homicide warrant.

CBP officers transported and booked the traveler into the San Diego County Jail to await extradition.