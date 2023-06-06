Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,441 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers pursue justice at the Tecate Port of Entry: Man apprehended with outstanding homicide warrant

TECATE, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Tecate Port of Entry apprehended a male fugitive with an outstanding felony homicide warrant.

On Sunday, at approximately 10:45 a.m., CBP officers at the Tecate Port of Entry encountered a 53-year-old female driving a 2021 sedan, applying for admission into the United States. The driver was accompanied by a 26-year-old male, all of whom presented valid travel documents. A CBP officer ran the traveler’s name through law enforcement databases and discovered that the 26-year-old male had an active warrant. 

The individual was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active homicide warrant.

CBP officers transported and booked the traveler into the San Diego County Jail to await extradition.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP officers pursue justice at the Tecate Port of Entry: Man apprehended with outstanding homicide warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more