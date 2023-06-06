NewAmsterdam Pharma Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering of Ordinary Shares

/EIN News/ -- NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS; “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 10,579,210 of the Company’s ordinary shares, with a nominal value of €0.12 per share (“Ordinary Shares,” such offering, the “Offering”), by certain of the Company’s existing shareholders affiliated with Forbion Capital Partners. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the proposed Offering.



Jefferies and SVB Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed Offering.

The Ordinary Shares are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, including a base prospectus, that was initially declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 30, 2023, as amended by the Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the F-1, declared effective by the SEC on April 24, 2023. The proposed Offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus, which will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, telephone: (877) 821-7388, email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or SVB Securities, Attn: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, Telephone: 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6105, Email: syndicate@svbsecurities.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been sufficiently successful or well tolerated. NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, as the preferred LDL-C lowering therapy to be used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy for high-risk cardiovascular disease patients. Based in the Netherlands, NewAmsterdam recently completed a business combination with Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Frazier Healthcare Partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

