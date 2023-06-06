Kaolin Market Size Will Reach Around USD 6.93 Billion by 2032

The global kaolin market size was valued at USD 4.38 billion in 2022 and it is estimated to reach around USD 6.93 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.79% between 2023 and 2032.

Market Overview

Sedimentary rocks include a particular kind of clay called kaolin. used to create medications for cholera and mild diarrhea. Injections of it may also be used to stop bleeding. It is a silicate mineral having a single tetrahedral layer of silica that is concentrated. It is suited for the many types of paper sheets and coating materials used in the paper industry because of qualities like smoothness and whiteness. Additionally, kaolin is employed in the commercial blocking, grinding, centering, casting, blasting, and chemical processing of plastics and polymers. Kaolin is being used more often in the pharmaceutical sector as a raw material for the creation of commercially significant medicinal and cosmetic goods.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth in the region is owing to the presence of a large number of kaolin reserves in the region. Additionally, Japan, China, and India are among the top nations that produce paper; for example, China produces 99.3 million tons of paper and pulp annually. The rising ceramics industry is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing use of ceramics-based products in domestic application is expected to raise the demand. This rise is owing to the fast urbanization and growing construction projects in the countries like China and India. Thus, the rapid growth in construction and increasing urbanization is one of the significant factors that propel the market expansion in the region during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period because end-use industries like plastic, rubber, paper, and glass increasingly need kaolin. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, consumer tastes have changed toward packaged foods and drinks, which has increased the need for high-quality food packaging materials. Germany is a significant producer and user of clay for use in paper, ceramics, and sanitary ware, which is causing the industry to rise in revenue.

North America is expected to grow significantly over the projected period owing to the growth in the pharmaceutical sector. Kaolin-rich clay face masks provide several advantages, including the ability to absorb oil or sebum and prevent acne. It is effective in treating irritation and rashes and has healing, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial qualities. By absorbing moisture and impurities and reducing blemishes, it also cleanses and revitalizes skin. For instance, according to figures from the US pharmaceutical sector, US pharmaceutical businesses will see business growth at a CAGR of 3.5% in 2023. The generic pharmaceutical manufacturing industry is predicted to rise by 0.8%. Thus, the growth in the pharmaceutical industry in the region is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Scope of this report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 6.32 Billion CAGR 4.79% Asia Pacific Market Share 47% in 2022 North America Market Share 25% in 2022 Europe Market Share 22% in 2022 Key Players Kaolin AD, Quartz Works GmbH, Imerys, KaMin LLC, BASF SE, KERAMOST, a.s., I-Minerals, EICL, SCR-Sibelco NV, Thiele Kaolin Company, and Others

Report Highlights

By end-use industry, the ceramics and sanitaryware's segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Because of qualities like tiny particle size, chemical inertness, absorption capabilities, refractoriness, white burning feature, and high fusion temperature, the product has been used more frequently in the production of ceramics. Moreover, the growing building sector will positively influence the growth of the market over the study timeframe. For instance, according to the Regents of the University of Michigan, commercial building floor space is anticipated to expand by 35% from 2021 to 124.6 billion square feet by 2050. Besides, the rubber segment is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the production of heavy-duty insulation rubber using calcined products. Thus, this is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing adoption of kaolin as a paper and paints & coatings industries

The biggest users of kaolin in its products are the paper and paints & coatings industries. Kaolin is used in paints because it provides greater suspension qualities, quick dispersion, superior water resistance, corrosion resistance, and lower viscosities. Additionally, kaolin is used in the paper coating as a coating and filling agent when combined with adhesives to provide the paper's opacity, color, and printability. The most common material utilized as a component of the filling and coating process is kaolin. It enhances the look of the paper, which is characterized by gloss, smoothness, brightness, and opacity, but most importantly, it enhances printability. Kaolin is used to prolong the fiber in the paper as well. Thus, the increasing adoption of kaolin as a coating additive is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraint

Availability of substitutes

The factor that is anticipated to limit market revenue development is the availability of affordable kaolin replacements, such as Ground Calcium Carbonates (GCCs) and Precipitated Calcium Carbonates (PCCs). PCC has a narrow particle size distribution and is dazzling white. It is offered in a range of sizes and crystal morphologies that may be customized to enhance the printing and optical qualities of paper, boost the output of papermaking equipment, and cut costs by displacing optical brightening chemicals. Since GCCs have a higher ISO-brightness (96%) than kaolin (83%), paper manufacturers are likely to prefer them less.

Opportunities

Favorable chemical and physical properties of kaolin

The essential and advantageous chemical and physical qualities that kaolin exhibits when utilized make it the preferable metal in a variety of applications and end-use sectors. The need for kaolin clay is expanding because it improves the electrical performance, toughness, and durability of plastics. The opacity, chemical inertness, non-abrasive texture, and flat form of kaolin clay are other factors contributing to the growing popularity of ceramics. In addition, kaolin is increasingly being used in mortar and concrete because of its increased thermal stability. Some kaolin grades have high adsorption, high suspension, and fine particle size properties.

Recent Developments:

In February 2021 Hillside Minerals Pty Ltd, which completed proposals for many exploration licenses in South Australia, and PepinNini Minerals Ltd have entered into a contract for the purchase of all of the shares that have been issued. On the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, two exploration license applications totaling 1,129 square kilometers are included.

In September 2022, Covia, a top supplier of mineral-based and material solutions for the Industrial and Energy industries, announced extending the manufacturing capacity of its LuminexTM branded product line to meet rising client demand. Engineered stone worktops for consumer usage in kitchens and bathrooms, as well as retail and commercial hard surface applications, are made with the help of Luminex, an ultra-white filler.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Synthetic

Natural

By Process

Water-washed

Air-Floated

Calcined

Delaminated

Surface-Modified

Unprocessed

By End-use Industry

Ceramics and Sanitarywares

Fiberglass

Paints and Coatings

Rubber

Adhesives and Sealants

Plastics

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





