PMV Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of PMV Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference taking place in Dana Point, California June 12-15, 2023. The company will also be available to meet one-on-one with institutional investors at the conference. Details on the fireside chat can be found below.

Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Time: 8 a.m. PDT
   

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Winston Kung
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
investors@pmvpharma.com

Media Contact:
Kathy Vincent
Greig Communications
kathy@greigcommunications.com

 


Primary Logo

