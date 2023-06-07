Japanese Brand Topdrawer Unveils Newest Shop in Flatiron, Celebrates Five Human Senses, Preserves ‘Endangered Skills’
Colorful House Shoes, Restored Cameras, Record Listening Station, Artist Travel Tools, and Sustainable Leather Goods Among Unusual OfferingsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Topdrawer, the renowned Japanese purveyor of unique and artisanal tools for the creative and the curious, announces the grand opening of its latest New York City store at 1165 Broadway in the heart of the Flatiron district on Friday, June 9 at 11 A.M.
Visitors on Friday (June 9) are invited to enjoy refreshments at the store from 5 - 7 P.M. to celebrate the opening of its third location in New York City.
“The benefits of the digital era are obvious, but there are downsides too. Our goal is to help people create more, relax more, simplify more, and enjoy their lives more,” says Peter Dunn, president of Topdrawer, which now has 15 stores in major U.S. cities and Tokyo.
“We’re focusing on the endangered skills that all our grandparents had,” Dunn continues, “like creating art, listening to music, enjoying the small moments, penning a love letter. At Topdrawer, we’re trying to help people remember that we are human beings who experience our world through five senses, and feeding these senses enriches our lives.”
The Topdrawer selection might seem random at first, but Dunn says there is a “method to the madness”:
“The products are tools, first and foremost,” he explains. “They may be beautiful, but they are not meant to be decorative. They are meant to be used every day and kept on your person, in your bag. They are designed to patina over time and get better with age, like any good tool should.
“Topdrawer appeals to people who wish to indulge their senses with experiences, who like to create, and
work with their hands, and have their imaginations sparked. We find balance in this high-tech age by embracing real and tangible experiences… time-honored skills for exploring our world through sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch.”
The interior design of the new Topdrawer store seamlessly blends the allure of the past with the modern aesthetic. Curated treasures—an eclectic array of handcrafted goods, sustainably made by artisans around the globe—transcend time and ignite the imagination, while talented guides champion the preservation of endangered skills. From a modern take on Japanese house shoes, to fine papers and pens, to unique creative tools for watercolor painting, to restored vintage Polaroid cameras and vinyl record listening stations, to luxurious organic waxed cotton bags and leather goods, each item has been thoughtfully selected to bring joy, inspiration, and a touch of the extraordinary into people's lives. “In an era when mass production dominates, Topdrawer stands as a torchbearer for the vanishing arts and crafts from generations past,” says Dunn. “We hope our new Topdrawer shop on Broadway serves as a sanctuary, showcasing the work of artisans who possess rare expertise in traditional techniques. By supporting these creators, we’re contributing to the survival and revival of these endangered skills, ensuring that they endure.”
Topdrawer plans a series of exclusive events and experiences to delight patrons. From live demonstrations by skilled artisans to interactive workshops where guests can learn and engage with traditional techniques, the store promises to be a hub of creativity, inspiration, and wonder. Events to be announced.
About Topdrawer: With a commitment to preserving endangered skills, Topdrawer curates a collection of handcrafted tools sourced from artisans worldwide. Each item tells a story, embodying the magic of human touch and the power of discovery. A fully owned subsidiary of the famous Tokyo brand Itoya, Topdrawer operates 15 locations in some of the world’s most creative neighborhoods in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Boston. For more information, visit www.topdrawershop.com.
Topdrawer Flatiron
1165 Broadway
New York, NY 10001
(646) 351-6650
Store Hours: Open Monday through Sunday 11 A.M. to 7 P.M.
Topdrawer’s Other New York Area Locations:
Topdrawer Soho
155 Spring Street
New York, NY 10012
(646) 584-4432
Store Hours: Open Sunday through Friday 11 A.M. to 7 P.M., Saturday 11 A.M. to 8 P.M.
Topdrawer Williamsburg
100 N 3rd Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
(631) 312-5704
Store Hours: Open Monday through Friday 11 A.M. to 7 P.M., Saturday 11 A.M. to 8 P.M., Sunday 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.
