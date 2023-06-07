Introducing ADKT - the exciting launch of the first North American restaurant and bar in West Hollywood

Discover Los Angeles' newest culinary gem, ADKT LA, A stunning restaurant where modern elegance meets natural charm, offering a feast for the senses Indulge in the culinary masterpiece at ADKT LA, the freshest addition to Los Angeles' dining scene. Adkt LA Logo

Introducing ADKT - the exciting launch of the first North American restaurant and bar from the creative mind of Chef Michael Do Van.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ADKT is a speakeasy-style restaurant offering exquisite modern French cuisine with a delicate Asian sensibility reflecting Mickael’s origins and experiences, which is similarly expressed in its vintage Parisian boudoir décor.

Opening its doors to the public in the vibrant Fairfax district on June 22nd, this captivating new venue will further prove that this historic neighborhood is a major culinary destination.

With an impressive Michelin Star background, Chef Do Van has had a storied career working in prestigious 5-star palaces such as the Hôtel de Crillon, the Four Seasons George V, and L’Ambroisie in Paris, Kasteel Withof in Belgium, and the Mandarin Oriental Hotels in Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Taipei.

For over ten years he worked alongside such culinary luminaries as Bernard and Mathieu Pacaud, Jean-François Piège, Éric Briffard, and Dominique Bouchet. In that time he also launched exclusive venues La Guérite in Cannes, Rampoldi in Monaco, and Elephant in Ibiza.

His unique and delicate plates represent a century of cooking. As Mikael furthers - “I’m playing with legacy, remolding and reinventing the classics: playing with flavors, histories, and preconceptions. I want each plate to explore and reimagine the familiar in an entirely new way”.

His menu will include such signature dishes as tosazu scallop carpaccio with sea salt wasabi, caviar, and shiso flower, and his innovative crispy sweetbread with a yellow wine veal juice sauce.

Chef Do Van has assembled a team of highly skilled professionals with tenured careers in luxury dining from all over Europe, Asia, and America.

Bar Director Nathan Oliver has worked with fine dining heavyweights including Michelin star chef Walter Manzke, and Top Chefs Michael Voltaggio and Marcel Vigneron. He also launched the Hollywood hotspots Harvard & Stone and No Vacancy.

Executive Pastry Chef Frank Haasnoot brings his award-winning international experience to offer an exciting dessert program, perfectly complimenting the exquisitely presented dishes.

Hospitality, elegance, quality, attention to detail, and consistency are the core values of ADKT, with the aim to establish it as an exclusive meeting place for the movers and shakers of Los Angeles - a place where you can find unique cocktails and extraordinary kitchen treatment.

ADKT is a new venture from Yosef and Oren Benelisha, and Edward Gavinne of the Benelisha Group, and is opening to the public on June 22nd, 2023.

ADKT is located at 531 N. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90036 Open Thursday through Saturday, 6 PM to 2 AM

For reservations please call - (323) 591-0035

For Press Enquiries contact Edward Gavinne - (310) 849-2706