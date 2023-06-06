Submit Release
Governor Ivey Further Defends Alabama Values, Signs Senate Bill 261

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday further defended Alabama values by signing Senate Bill 261. The governor then issued the following statement:

“No matter how much Corporate America and the national media want to push their social issue of the day on folks, the state of Alabama will continue protecting both our values and our businesses. Alabama citizens, in no way, shape or form, want ESG influencing business in our state, and this legislation most certainly sends that message. Alabama – where businesses do business and government serves her people! We call it common sense.” – Governor Kay Ivey



