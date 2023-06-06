/EIN News/ -- Stellantis Adapts Top Executive Team to Lead Company Through Increasingly Challenging External Environment

AMSTERDAM, June 6, 2023 - After more than two years of successful implementation of its organization, Stellantis today announced Top Executive Team changes, effective July 1, 2023. The appointments maintain the Company’s matrix organization consisting of regions, brands, and functions, as it has proved effective given the record financial results achieved since the creation of Stellantis in early 2021.

“These changes demonstrate that the diversity of talent and experience inside Stellantis’ Top Executive Team make it possible to adapt our leadership team to address the challenging business environment while continuing the success story that this team has built over the past two and a half years with the focused execution of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “Specifically, I want to take the opportunity to thank Harald Wester, on the occasion of his retirement, for his professionalism and his leadership as he has guided the Company’s technological advancements.”

Function Announcements

Ned Curic, currently Chief Technology Officer, will extend his scope to include research and development becoming Chief Engineering and Technology Officer, replacing Harald Wester, current Chief Engineering Officer, who is retiring. Ned Curic’s added responsibility will drive the continued transformation of Stellantis into a sustainable mobility tech company by ensuring alignment between strategic vision and project implementation of the Stellantis R&D function. Sébastien Jacquet is appointed Deputy, responsible for Projects and Cross Car Lines.

Béatrice Foucher, currently DS Automobiles CEO, is appointed Chief Planning Officer, replacing Olivier Bourges. Béatrice Foucher’s past experiences as a CEO of a premium brand and expertise in the automotive industry will benefit her as she aims to offer the best solutions in terms of products and technologies to meet customer expectations.

Olivier Bourges, currently Chief Planning Officer, is appointed Global Corporate Office and Public Affairs Officer. In this new role, Olivier Bourges will leverage his previous experience as General Secretary of former PSA and his impressive knowledge of the strategic stakes of the automotive sector and its stakeholders.

Giorgio Fossati, as General Counsel, will strengthen his contribution to the legal activity in an even more demanding regulatory context of the automotive industry, while continuing to successfully support the Company’s efficient governance with his invaluable support to the Board of Directors.

Silvia Vernetti, currently head of the Global Corporate Office, is appointed head of the Global Corporate Planning, reporting to Béatrice Foucher. Silvia Vernetti has a proven capacity to manage new strategic projects for the Company, relying on her deep expertise in business development as well as financial business management.

Brand Announcements

Timothy Kuniskis, currently Dodge Brand CEO, will extend his scope to include Ram Brand CEO as well. Timothy Kuniskis’ rich understanding of the North American market will contribute to Ram’s continued growth plan with a special focus on global expansion.

Mike Koval, currently Ram Brand CEO, is appointed Head of Mopar North America, reporting to North America Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart. He will have responsibility of a strategic P&L for the performance of the North America region.

Olivier François, currently Fiat Brand CEO and Global Chief Marketing Officer, will widen his scope of action and is appointed CEO of Fiat and DS Automobiles brands, replacing Béatrice Foucher, while retaining the function role as Stellantis Global Chief Marketing Officer. Olivier François has extensive experience in brand development and strategic positioning that will benefit both Fiat and DS Automobiles.

