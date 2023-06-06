Governor Newsom Proclaims Immigrant Heritage Month 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring June 2023, as “Immigrant Heritage Month” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

Generations of immigrants from across the globe have helped shape California’s history and progress, and are helping to define our future. During Immigrant Heritage Month, we honor and celebrate the foundational contributions of immigrants and their descendants, who bring innovation and wide-ranging contributions that shape and power California and our nation.

Home to more immigrants than any other state in the country, many of us can trace our heritage to other nations. Today, half of California’s children have at least one immigrant parent. In California, we embrace and celebrate the representation and contributions made by immigrant communities and recognize them as critical to the collective success of our state and our nation. Our economy, our universities and our communities are all stronger and more innovative because of the nearly 11 million immigrants that call California home.

In California, we understand that our strength is in our diversity – an integral part of the identity and growth of our state as we know it. California has relied on immigration to grow our economy and stay globally competitive. Immigrant business owners in California generated $24.8 billion in business income, and immigrants contributed $42.6 billion in state and local taxes in 2019. Twenty-five of California’s Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or children of immigrants. Today, millions of American workers are employed nationwide at immigrant-founded and immigrant-owned companies.

Amid efforts by some in power to dehumanize immigrants and incite division, California will continue to lead the way with more inclusive and just policies, demonstrating that in doing so we advance equity and our collective economic growth. California stands with immigrant families and is committed to meeting this moment with compassion, humanity and smart policies. California is proud to be a leader on equity and immigrant inclusion, mitigating harms of the federal immigration system, supporting a safe and vibrant border, providing assistance to vulnerable arrivals and promoting economic opportunity and immigrant talent through investments in immigrant youth, college students, workers and those pursuing professional licenses and entrepreneurship. Our state will continue to push for Congressional action to meet the needs of California’s immigrant families and industry, from the Central Valley to Silicon Valley.

From the first-generation Californians of today to those whose roots stretch back hundreds of years, our ancestors believed in the promise of this place. Immigrant communities are inextricably and beautifully woven into the past, present and future of our state. This month, let us celebrate the ways that our state and nation are enriched by people from all different backgrounds and recommit to ensuring the promise of opportunity for all to thrive continues for generations to come.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim June 2023 as “Immigrant Heritage Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 5th day of June 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State