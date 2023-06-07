Francis Bacon's Screaming Pope According to MIT Press Published Scholar Gets Closer to Einstein's Theory of Everything
If you combine Leonardo Da Vici one point perspective with a non-Euclidean geometry model of electromagnetism with a Francis Bacon painting you have the theory of everything ...Einsteins dream "”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Nelson J. Diaz
Nelson J. Diaz, a visual physicist, has concluded that "Einstein's dream the theory of everything" lies in the work of British artist Francis Bacon starting with his famous screaming Pope painting after Velazquez's portrait of Pope Innocent X ,1953 in his Leonardo Journal manuscript A Lesson with Francis Bacon Forced Me to See Out of the Software Box."
Diaz's theory is based on the fact that Bacon's work is based on a non-Euclidean geometry, specifically the law of electromagnetism from a visual perspective. The MIT Press- Leonardo manuscript explains that Francis Bacon was unaware of his own genius ability to represent a 4 dimensional manifold in a bi-dimensional surface during a private art lesson given by Bacon to the young artist doing his academic work at Florida International University in 1985. Diaz believes that Bacon's work demonstrates a deep understanding of the nature of human reality overlapping a non-Euclidean spacetime which visually connects Einstein's theory of general and special relativity.
That is what Francis Bacon actually did with the screaming Pope painting , making one of the first artifacts in post modern art to show a non-Euclidean fourth dimensional model where the Bacon's Pope fits inside the Eugenio Beltrami model the pseudosphere 1868. The Beltrami disk is one of the non-Euclidean models that triggered the (Einstein - Maxwell equation) and the visual representation of gravity deformation in general relativity. If you combine a Francis Bacon 3d space and a non-Euclidean 4d space manifold you have the 1 law of unity of everything in a mathematical art representation (MAR) , a coinage term created by Nelson J. Diaz in the 1980s.
That motivated him pictorially to develop the theory further. Diaz worked on Mathematical Art Representation (MAR) for thirty years using Einstein's formats, the non-Euclidean geometry, to define electromagnetism. He used Newtonian mechanics to define a pictorial three-dimensional space room velocity in motion of full brush strokes in British artist Francis Bacon's non-Euclidean painting to represent general and special relativity in a quantum mechanics environment using a conformal mapping application. These new four-dimensional spaces represent the "real" Leonardo Da Vinci's linear perspective room and imaginary parts in one pictorial non-Euclidean geometry representation, which remains intact with Einstein's integrity to George Riemann's non-Euclidean geometry approach to the Unified Field Theory format of one hundred years ago. Decades after Einstein's death, maybe it is in a painting on a wall by an artist that might suggest a pictorial happening of Einstein's vision of a possible aesthetic of a quantum field theory (QFT) where all frameworks of classical field theory, special relativity and quantum mechanics can be seen by the human and eye and maybe felt by the human heart.
