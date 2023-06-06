Let's Be Silly! The Children's Album by double Grammy nominee Leonard I. Eckhaus
AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR, GRAMMY NOMINATED MUSIC PRODUCER, SONGWRITER, PUBLISHER, ENTREPRENEUR, PHILANTHROPIST.LAS VEGAS, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2017, Leonard co-founded LL Music, a music production company and record label. His first album, Rendezvous, featuring the singer, Clint Holmes, received two Grammy nominations in 2017. In Your Arms Forever, the song he wrote for his wife Linda on their 60th wedding anniversary charted on UK Radio in the very first week it was released and received over 50,000 views on YouTube. It was also number 5 on Italy’s Independent Radio Top 100 Playlist. Three of his children’s songs have reached the finals in the International Songwriting Competition, (ISC), the largest and most prestigious songwriting competition in the world (over 15,000 entries).
Leonard’s autobiography, My Journey: (Lessons I’ve Learned Along the Way), was selected by UK Talk Radio as one of the top 10 must-read books in 2021. His first children’s book, Grinza’s Orchard, was an Amazon number 1 bestseller. His most recent book, If I Were a Pony, a poem about the relationship between a young lad and his pony, aimed at the grade school audience, has won eleven awards including Creative Child Magazine’s 2021 Book of the Year. And his poem, Why I Love Baseball, along with his thoughts on the sport, was recently published by the online magazine, Baseball Roundtable.
He is also the founder of AFCOM, the leading association in the world for Data Center Management; he established and presided over The Data Center Institute, a think tank of leading computer industry corporate and data center visionaries. His comments on the computer industry have appeared in such major publications as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, the Washington Post, U.S. News & World Report, Bloomberg News and others.
Leonard has served on the Boards of the Nevada Ballet Theater and the Las Vegas Philharmonic.
Album Title: Let's Be Silly!
Genre: Children's
Album Launch Date: 22nd May 2023
